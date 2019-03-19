Jade Raymond is heading Google's first-party game studio

Ubisoft and EA veteran Jade Raymond announced last week that she had joined Google as a company vice president, but her specific role at the company wasn't known. Today she revealed at GDC that she will head up Stadia Games and Entertainment, Google's first-party development studio, which will make games exclusively for the company's new Stadia platform.

"As the head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, I will not only be bringing first party game studios to reimagine the new generation of games. Our team will also be working with external developers to make all of the bleeding edge Google technology you've seen here today available to partner studios big and small," Raymond said on the stage. "We are committed to going down a bold path, learning what is working best, and sharing key tools and tech so that we can take games to the next level together."

Raymond provided no hints as to what the studio is currently working on, but Stadia is expected to go live later this year so I expect we'll see something soon.