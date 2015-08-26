It may be possible to export and share XCOM 2 soldiers

Finally, it seems like I might be able to crowd source the perfect XCOM 2 Family Matters team. Or at least I will, if this Reddit thread triggered by the character creation screen above is correct. The image was posted to the game's official Facebook page earlier today, and the implication is that players will be able to share and save their favourite soldiers.

Obviously at this point the feature isn't officially confirmed, so there's no detail beyond the sense that it might be a thing. My guess is it's safe to assume that transferable traits are limited to cosmetics and character names, and that's okay by me. What themed sets of troops would you like us to create when we inevitably do a giant gallery to accompany the game's release in November this year?