It looks like Call Of Duty: Warzone's zombies are heading to the hospital

In most zombie fiction, the last place you wanna be stuck is the hospital. It was only a matter of time before Call Of Duty: Warzone's Outbreak event followed tradition, and now it looks like Verdansk hospital is about to be overrun by the living dead.

Activision has announced this in the time-honoured fashion of sending Call Of Duty content creators medical scrubs. People like Charlie Intel and ModernWarzone have been sent uniforms emblazoned with Verdansk General Hospital branding, accompanied by an ominous note suggesting things are about to get ugly in the wards.

"The latest diagnosis? It's looking grim in Verdansk," the note reads. "Escape while you still can. I'd say 'take two of these and see you in the morning', but you won't last until morning."

Warzone's zombies arrived a little over two weeks ago, washing ashore in a shipping container. It was a pretty underwhelming start, Morgan reckoned, but since then the horde has been on the move, slowly clawing its way over to the prison. While the hospital could simply be another spot on the zombies' world tour, Activision teasing the move with themed scrubs hints at something more significant.

Granted, the undead may be the least of Verdansk's problems. The going theory is that the old map is probably going to be nuked, likely as a last-minute countermeasure to the growing zombie threat. After that, Warzone is expected to move to a new, more Cold War-themed map at the end of Season 2.