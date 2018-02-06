Into the Breach, from the makers of FTL, is coming this month

Into the Breach, the next game from the makers of FTL, will launch on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store on Tuesday, February 27, two-man developer Subset Games announced today.

As we learned when we sat down with Subset heads Justin Ma and Matthew Davis last September, Into the Breach is a turn-based strategy game about humanity's war on a race of insect monsters called the Vek. Unlike FTL, it puts very little emphasis on storytelling. Like FTL, it's quite hard: Steven managed to wipe out humanity twice before he got the hang of it.

"Here’s where Into the Breach really threw me for a loop: It’s not just about killing Vek," Steven wrote. "Every battle requires you to survive for a certain number of turns, with secondary objectives that will grant you resources. One of those objectives might require keeping NPC units alive or escorting a train as it travels across the map. But how you survive those turns is ultimately up to you."

Ahead of its February 27 release, Into the Breach will also be playable at the PC Gamer Weekender on Saturday, February 17. We'll also bring Subset Games on-stage to talk about their next strategic great.