Inside, the action adventure puzzle game from Limbo developer Playdead will arrive on PC, via Steam, on July 7. That's about a week after it shows up on Xbox One on June 29.

Above, you can see a brief trailer for the game, which was shown at Microsoft's press conference at E3 2016. As you can see, it definitely shares a lot of Limbo's bleak atmosphere and spooky visuals. Visit the official site for some screenshots and animated gifs.