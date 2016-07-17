Infection mod brings zombie hordes to Hearts of Iron 4

On this week's Mod Roundup, zombie hordes come to World War II thanks to a mod for Hearts of Iron 4. Also, stop recruiting settlers and start building them in Fallout 4, with a mod that lets you craft your own Synths. Finally, there's a mod that brings an Overwatch-style UI to Team Fortress 2.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Infection, for Hearts of Iron 4

Steam Workshop link

Presumably, you've already got your hands full fighting World War II in Hearts of Iron 4. But you can handle one more little tiny challenge, right? A challenge like a massive zombie horde multiplying and spreading across the globe? Of course you can. No sweat. You got this.

Workshop Synth Production, for Fallout 4

Nexus Mods link

With so much focus on building things in Fallout 4, it's surprising Bethesda didn't think of this themselves. This mod will let you craft your own settlers in your workshop. Synthetic settlers. Switch off your radio beacon, because now you can populate your various outposts with (hopefully) friendly Synths. DIY just jumped to the next level.

Overwatch UI, for Team Fortress 2

Huds.tf link

It's natural to compare Overwatch to Team Fortress 2, but now you can combine them a little as well. This mod for TF2 imports an Overwatch-style HUD, so even when you're not playing Blizzard's latest hit, you can at least keep it in your mind. Here are some screens.

