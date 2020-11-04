Incoming Hearthstone patch makes big changes to Elementals in Battlegrounds

A "sizable" balance patch for Duels and Battlegrounds is coming to Hearthstone tomorrow that will make a big change to Elementals: Instead of being present in every Battlegrounds game, where they've dominated since their arrival, they're being added to the minion rotation so that they won't appear in every match.

Blizzard has also buffed a bunch of underperforming heroes, removed Nefarian entirely, and tweaked the Tier level and/or stats of several millions. It's another major rebalance for a mode that Team 5 continues to give a lot of attention, I suspect because it's almost as popular as the main game.

There are also a bunch of changes to Duels coming, but first let's rattle through all the Battlegrounds ones.

Queen Wagtoggle

Wax Warband - Old: Give a friendly minion of each type +2 Attack. → New: Give a friendly minion of each type +2/+1.

The Curator

Menagerist - Old: Start the game with a 1/1 Amalgam with all minion types. → New: Start the game with a 1/2 Amalgam with all minion types.

Hooktusk

Trash for Treasure - Old: [Cost 0] Remove a friendly minion. Get a random one from a Tavern Tier lower. → New: [Cost 1] Remove a friendly minion. Discover a random one from a Tavern Tier lower.

Rat King

A Tale of Kings - Old: Whenever you buy a minion of a specific type, give it +1/+2. Swaps type each turn. → New: Whenever you buy a minion of a specific type, give it +2/+2. Swaps type each turn.

Rakanishu

Tavern Lighting - Old: Give a random friendly minion stats equal to your Tavern Tier. → New: Give a friendly minion stats equal to your Tavern Tier (targeted).

George the Fallen

Boon of Light - Old: [Costs 3] → New: [Costs 2]

Ysera

Dream Portal - Old: At the start of your turn, add a Dragon to Bob's Tavern.

The Great Akazamzarak

Prestidigitation - Old: [Costs 2] → New: [Costs 1]

Effigy removed from Secret pool.

Galakrond

Galakrond’s Greed - Old: [Costs 1] → New: [Costs 0]

No longer Freezes.

Tess Greymane

Bob’s Burgles - Old: Refresh Bob’s Tavern with minions from your last opponent’s warband. → New: Refresh Bob’s Tavern with your last opponent’s warband.

Elise Starseeker

Lead Explorer - Recruitment Map now costs 2 (down from 3).

Lord Barov

Friendly Wager - Now gives your gold back on ties (1 gold refunded).

Along with the change to elementals, a number of minions have also undergone changes:

Wrath Weaver

Old: 1 Attack, 1 Health. → New: 1 Attack, 3 Health.

Yo-ho-Ogre

Old: [Tier 3] 2 Attack, 8 Health. → New: [Tier 2] 2 Attack, 5 Health.

Iron Sensei

Old: [Tier 4] → New: [Tier 3]

Southsea Strongarm

Old: [Tier 4] 5 Attack, 4 Health. → New: [Tier 3] 4 Attack, 3 Health.

Ripsnarl Captain

Old: 3 Attack, 4 Health. → New: 4 Attack, 5 Health.

Lightfang Enforcer

Old: At the end of your turn, give a friendly minion of each minion type +2/+1. → New: At the end of your turn, give a friendly minion of each minion type +2/+2.

Gentle Djinni

Old: [Tier 5] → New: [Tier 6]

Lieutenant Garr

Old: 8 Attack, 1 Health. → New: 5 Attack, 1 Health.

Lil’ Rag (Remember this guy?)

Old: 6 Attack, 6 Health. → New: 4 Attack, 4 Health.

Dread Admiral Eliza

Old: Whenever a friendly Pirate attacks, give all friendly minions +1/+1. → New: Whenever a friendly Pirate attacks, give all friendly minions +2/+1.

Amalgadon

Old: Battlecry: For each different minion type you have, Adapt randomly. → New: Battlecry: For each different minion type you have among other minions, Adapt randomly.

Onto the new Duels mode now, which Emma recently dove into and quite liked—it "feels like a fun vacation away from Standard"—is also seeing some balance updates. Treasures have been adjusted to appear either earlier or later in Duels runs, except for Mr. Bigglesworth, who was a very bad kitty and has thus been removed from the active Treasures pool entirely. Here's associate game designer Gallon to explain more:

Another minor note: Several treasures have been adjusted to appear either earlier or later in a Duels run. Party Portal, for example, should now be appearing earlier than it was prepatch.November 4, 2020

Wax Rager has been adjusted to appear later in Duel runs.November 4, 2020

The patch will also adjust the ratings change dialog at the end of Duels runs to "be more impressed" with your win total—there are no specifics here but I think a genuinely enthusiastic "Whoa, great job Big Hammer!" would be a nice touch.

Duels balance updates include:

Active Treasures

Party Portal - Old: 6 Health → New: 4 Health

Amalgamate - Old: [Costs 1] → New: [Costs 0]

Spyglass - Old: [Costs 2] → New: [Costs 1]

Canopic Jars - Old: [Costs 4] → New: [Costs 5]

Wish - Old: [Costs 11] → New: [Costs 10]

Pure Cold - Old: [Costs 6] → New: [Costs 5]

Passive Treasures

Crystal Gem - Old: On your first turn you have 2 Mana Crystals. → New: On your first two turns you have 1 extra Mana Crystal.

Demon Hunter

Summoning Ritual - Old: [Costs 4] → New: [Costs 5]

Rogue

Deadly Weapons 101 - Old: Give your weapon +2/+1. Combo: Also give it Poisonous. → New: Give your weapon +2/+2. Combo: Also give it Poisonous.

Roguish Maneuvers - Old: [Costs 2] → New: [Costs 1]

Shaman

Totemic Power - Old: Summon a random Totem. If you’re Overloaded, summon a non-basic Totem as well. → New: Summon a random Totem. If you’re Overloaded, summon a non-basic Totem instead.

Warlock

Dark Arts - Old: [Costs 2] → New: [Costs 1]

Warrior

No Guts, No Glory - Old: [Costs 2] → New: [Costs 1]

The Hearthstone 18.6.1 patch is set to go live tomorrow, November 5. The full patch notes are up at playhearthstone.com.