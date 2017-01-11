'I'll work extra hard to never let you down like this again,' says Scalebound director after cancelled game

Rumours that Platinum Games' upcoming action RPG Scalebound had been cancelled began to surface on Monday, before Andy received confirmation from publisher Microsoft of its termination later that day. Platinum officially acknowledged the cancellation earlier today via a blog post, and now the ill-fated game's director Hideki Kamiya has taken to social media to apologise to those who were looking forward to it.

Taking to Twitter—where the oft-outspoken game designer had been unusually quiet since late last year—Kamiya posted a series of apologetic tweets directed at preemptive Scalebound enthusiasts.

As you may have already heard, Scalebound has unfortunately been canceled. I'm very sorry to everyone who was looking forward to this game.January 11, 2017

Sorry to bring you such bad news at the start of the year. All I can do for you is to promise to keep delivering fun games.January 11, 2017

I'll work extra hard to never have to let you down like this again, so I hope you will keep watching over us in the future too.January 11, 2017

I thought I would get lots of savage messages, but in reality I'm getting lots of warm messages. Thank you.(´；_；`)January 11, 2017

Platinum president Kenichi Sato echoed a similar sentiment on the developer's official blog earlier today. On behalf of the company he said:

"We’re sorry to say that on January 9, 2017, Microsoft Studios announced the cancellation of Scalebound. We are very disappointed things ended up this way, especially since we know many of our fans were looking forward to this game as much as we were.

"Going forward, we will strive to continue delivering high-quality games to you, starting with NieR:Automata in March, and including products like GRANBLUE FANTASY Project Re:Link and LOST ORDER in the future.

"We will keep working hard to meet your expectations and we look forward to your continued support."

Revealed as an Xbox One-exclusive but confirmed for Windows 10 last year, Scalebound was intended to be a 'Play Anywhere' game and was to launch at some point this year. It appears the majority of its trailers have been wiped from the interwebs, however here's a look at what might've been courtesy of the folks at IGN: