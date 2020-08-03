If your Windows 10 PC suddenly feels slow, Microsoft wants to hear from you

For over a month, some Windows 10 users have been complaining about degraded performance after applying a specific update, and it has finally caught the attention of Microsoft. That's the good news. The bad news? Microsoft needs more people to submit bug reports to figure out what exactly is going on.

"I have spoken to Missy Quarry, from the Edge team, and they are investigating this problem. However, they really need more details submitted though the Feedback Hub on Windows 10," a moderator wrote on Microsoft's community forums (via Windows Latest).

The issue is tied to KB4559309, an automatic update that replaces the old version of Edge with the retooled version built around Chromium, the same underlying code that powers Google's own Chrome browser.

Something in the update is apparently messing up some Windows 10 PCs. One user said that after installing the update, their PC became "unbearably slow," with complaints ranging from longer bootup times to reduced framerates in games.

Normally in these kinds of situations, the best option is to uninstall the problematic update while Microsoft hammers out a fix. However, KB4559309 permanently attaches itself to PCs and cannot be removed, short of running system restore.

If you have managed to avoid applying the update to this point, one way to sidestep the issue is to download the updated Edge browser and install it manually If you go that route, Windows 10 skips the update potentially problematic update.

On the other hand, if it's too late and your PC seems slower than usual, Microsoft would like to hear from you. You can submit a bug report by going to Start > Feedback Hub, then click 'Report a problem' and follow the prompts.