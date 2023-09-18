I want this prototype modular handheld gaming PC so badly

As handheld PCs like the Steam Deck become increasingly popular these days, it was only a matter of time before the DIY scene started pumping out their own takes. Hardware YouTuber Pitstoptech (via liliputing) has ingeniously designed what looks like an awesome modular and upgradeable handheld gaming PC.

In the video, Pitstoptech shows off a fully functional prototype equipped with detachable Bluetooth controllers, reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch—a design choice that has gained significant traction recently, exemplified by the Lenovo Legion Go's similar setup.

Within the custom chassis of this handheld PC lies an Intel Core i7-1260P mainboard, the very same one used by Framework for its modular laptops. Pitstoptech, however, has repurposed it to serve as the centerpiece of their prototype. The device also boasts a 7-inch 1080p touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, dual speakers, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The prototype handheld is already slated for an upgrade, featuring an upcoming Ryzen 7840U mainboard—a chip akin to the Ryzen Z1 Extreme found in the Asus ROG Ally. Even the current 55Wh battery can be swapped out for a 61Wh option. That's making me a bit envious as a Steam Deck owner who knows Valve likely won't put out an upgraded model for a year or two, if not longer.



You could, in theory, build your own system like Pitstoptech, but it'll cost you. Pitstoptech will soon be selling DIY kits of their prototype, and judging from the pricing of the base components, it won't be a cheap investment: you'll be spending at least $700 on one of these Ryzen 7040 series mainboards alone.