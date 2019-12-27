Hyper Light Drifter free on Epic Store today

The hits just keep on coming at the Epic Store, with Hyper Light Drifter showing up as today’s free game for the holidays. Hyper Light Drifter is a pretty enchanting little action game with a diverse set of weapons and toys to use. It was one of my favorite games of 2016, and a top-down action game hadn’t grabbed me nearly so hard since Bastion. Andy Kelly’s review was positive, but not quite so positive as me: “Stylish, beautiful, and uncompromising, Hyper Light Drifter is as rewarding as it is frustrating.” That actually sounds like a description of every game I play.

Really, go get this one for the world that it takes place in. It’s a visual feast of lush landscapes and ethereal locales. A strange ruined world that’s not as lifeless as the usual roguelike or Dark Souls inspired fare. I’d recommend playing it, if only to familiarize yourself with Heart Machine’s work before their new game comes out. You can grab it for free on the epic store.