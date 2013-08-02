Humble Weekly 1C sale offers Men of War and Kings Bounty for pittance

1C Company are the subject of this week's pay what you want Humble Sale . Not that you're being offered their full, expansive , and occasionally ropey back catalogue. Instead the bundle focuses on two of the publisher's more notable series. Included are a battalion of Men of War, and a king's ransom of King's Bounty. It's a great collection if you're looking for a large and meaty slice of turn-of-the-decade PC gaming.

Here's what you get:



King's Bounty

King's Bounty: Armoured Princess

Men of War

Men of War: Red Tide

And, if you beat the average price, you'll also receive.



King's Bounty: Crossworlds

Men of War: Assault Squad

As you can see from our reviews, that's well worth doing. While it's not quite the full collection - missing Men of Wars: Vietnam and Condemned Heroes - all included games are bundled with their relevant DLC packs.

The bundle will run until August 8th.