Hook, brine and sinker: Raven's Cry trailer debuts gameplay

[VAMS id="xth7vLkOd8DIL"]

Topware's upcoming pirate-based romp Raven's Cry has a new trailer, which shows off some nice CGI jarringly cut with a little gameplay footage. In the game you play as Christopher Raven, a man on a quest for revenge after the slaughter of his family. According to the trailer, "revenge" means "stabbing anything that casts a shadow". There is a lot of impalement in the trailer, but there's respite from the pointy-thing-meets-flesh action when a man's set on fire at the end.