Heroes of the Storm Founder's Pack grants immediate access to beta, for a price

If you've had no luck gaining access to the Heroes of the Storm beta, Blizzard has a solution–but it'll cost you. The Heroes of the Storm Founder's Pack is a rather expensive special edition bundling immediate access to the beta, three heroes (Diablo, Tyrande and Raynor), three skins (Commander Raynor, Lurkablo Diablo, and Blood Elf Tyrande), a Golden Cyberwolf mount and 2,500 of in-game gold. Considering it's a free-to-play game, the $39.95 asking price ($49.95 in Australia) may seem steep, and that's because it is.

Still, if you're eager and got money to burn, it's an option. In its announcement Blizzard also promised that they're "accelerating the pace of our beta opt-in flaggings" this week, and competitions and giveaways are promised too, so there will be plenty of opportunities in the future to gain access for free.

Blizzard also advises that if you find that you can't purchase the Founder's Pack on Battle.net for some reason, it's because they've temporarily suspended it to keep the testing environment stable.

For those who played the technical alpha but have yet to dive into the beta, here is a video presenting the most important changes and improvements.