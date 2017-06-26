Here's how PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be changing loot drops

In a post on Steam today, PlayerUnknown outlined some incoming changes to weapon drop rates in care packages that will arrive in a larger set of patch notes coming tomorrow. The drop rate changes are pretty modest. Hopefully you like getting shot from unseen and unheard assailants: with the VSS becoming a gun that drops across the map rather than simply in loot crates, the main change to PUBG's meta seems like it will be an overall increase in the number of silencers and silenced weapons.

Taking the VSS' spot will be the new bullpup, the Groza, which will only appear in care packages.

PlayerUnknown also hints vaguely at further changes to the system. "We also hope to improve the item looting experience for items that we’ve received a lot of user feedback on," he writes on Steam. "Such improvements and adjustments will be made on a regular basis based on various data analysis and feedback."

