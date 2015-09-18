Popular

Here's 15 minutes of Total War: Warhammer gameplay footage

By

Total War Warhammer troll fight

Total War: Warhammer is looking pretty good, judging by the above gameplay footage. It's a meaty 16 minute look at the forthcoming strategy crossover, with developer commentary and fewer dwarf puns than I would have liked. Still, if you want another look at the campaign – specifically the dwarves' role in it – then you'll want to take a look.

Sega sets the scene in its accompanying blurb: "In the vast tunnels of the Underway, a Dwarfen force lead by High King Thorgrim Grudgebearer is ambushed by a Greenskin horde." The game still has no release dates, but there will be playable demos at EGX 2015.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments