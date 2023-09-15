Helldivers 2 has a cool new gameplay trailer, but it's delayed to 2024

Upcoming third-person tactical shooter Helldivers 2, where you friendly fire your buddies and also spread managed democracy for Super Earth, will release on February 8, 2024. That's a short hop back from its previous 2023 release date before we dive back into the tongue-in-cheek cooperative combat that the original Helldivers established.

The new trailer is slices and samples from a cooperative gameplay session that sees some Helldivers taking on a vicious bug Bile Titan. Liberating the creature for Super Earth means the Helldiver team has to fight incoming swarms of bugs while hunting the creature down, then figuring out what combination of weapons and call-in attacks will kill it fastest.

The trailer concludes with a flying ship dropping off almost skeletal, mechanical-looking enemies: Which probably means that the malicious, heavily-armored Cyborg faction from the first Helldivers will be making an appearance alongside the swarming bugs. No word yet on the squiddy illuminate aliens.

The announcement was made on a post to the PlayStation blog, since Helldivers 2 will launch on both PlayStation and PC simultaneously. "It won’t be long before you and 3 recruits can team up for online cooperative multiplayer with large-scale destructive power through stratagems, explore unique planets and complete objectives together, and upgrade your equipment through the deep progression system of Helldivers 2. Collect natural resources of alien origin and use them to enhance and unlock new stratagems aboard your ship," says the post.

Helldivers 2 will launch with two editions, both getting some pre-order cosmetics as bonuses. The upgraded Super Citizen Edition will also get a unique "Savior of the Free" armor set and "Will of the People" cape, alongside the MP-99 Knight submachine gun weapon. There's also a "Premium Warbond" content to go with that, which sounds a lot like a battle pass of some kind but we'll see.

You can find Helldivers 2 on Steam, if the task of spreading some managed democracy sounds good to you.