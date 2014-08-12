Popular

Hearts of Iron 4 trailer offers the tiniest first glimpse of game footage

By

Hearts of Iron

Here's a first, brief look at Hearts of Iron 4. And I do mean brief: of the minute-long tour through the beginnings of World War 2, around 12 seconds are given to this latest offering from Paradox's Clausewitz Engine. If you're a veteran grand strategy fan, you already know what to expect. Maps, men and giant arrows.

Also new is a HoI4 website promotion. On the official site , fans can log in to join one of the three factions—Allies, Axis or Comintern—then recruit new people for a chance at an upcoming beta.

Paradox promise a more substantial look at game footage is yet to come. Hearts of Iron 4 is due out early next year.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments