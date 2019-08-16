HD remasters of Commandos 2 and Praetorians now have gameplay trailers

It feels like 2019 is the year of old games made new. If a classic game hasn't been remade or remastered, it's due to have a young new company take up the mantle and develop a twenty years late sequel. Tactics games aren't going to be left out of the fad, as classic RTS tactics games Commandos 2 and Praetorians are due for HD remastered versions by the end of this year.

In preparation for Gamescom, publisher Kalypso Media has released a new gameplay trailer for each showing off combat, unit selection, higher resolution assets, and the games' UI.

Commandos 2 has the blend of real-time strategy with stealth tactics that you'll either recognize from playing it in its original low-res version from 2001 or from modern games like Shadow Tactics that cite it as heavy influence.

Praetorians, based on the foot battles of the Roman Empire, is focused more on the real-time strategy elements of directing and managing troops instead of the stealth-action scenarios of Commandos 2.

There's plenty of tactical battle on the horizon between these two classic remasters and Mimimi Games' upcoming Desperados 3. All three are currently listed on Steam.

Thanks, Eurogamer.