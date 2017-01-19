Have a look at BioWare's super-swanky Service Award statues

First things first: You can't have any of these trophies. Unless, that is, you work at Dragon Age and Mass Effect studio BioWare, which recently unveiled them on its blog. They're given to employees to reward their tenure with the company, and they are awesome.

"The BioWare Service Awards are one of the ways we show appreciation for the talent and dedication of our developers. Part of what makes our games so memorable is the staff who have long-standing connections with our characters, our worlds, and each other," the studio explained on its blog. "To recognize this, we brought these worlds to life with the creation of detailed—and surprisingly heavy—statues."

For five years of service, BioWare employees get Varric, a Surface Dwarf who appeared in Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age: Inquisition. Not a bad start.

At ten years, a statue of a smiling Urdnot Wrex is awarded. He's not actually smiling.



For 15 years, employees will take home the one and only Commander Shepard.



And finally, at 20 years, it's time for the big one: The "iconic" High Dragon of Dragon Age, rarest of all Dragonkin.



Fair to say that these are a whole lot nicer than the service awards offered by most companies, although I'm tremendously disappointed that they don't have an Irenicus statue in the mix somewhere. Then again, "You will all suffer!" probably isn't an ideal reminder of your workplace, no matter how nice it looks sitting on your mantle.