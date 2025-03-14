Hall effect controllers are so cheap now I’ve got a deal for you AND your player two

Not quite a two-for-one, but serious savings nonetheless.

A pink GameSir Nova Lite, and a purple 8BitDo Ultimate 2C float in a teal void.
(Image credit: GameSir, 8BitDo)
8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller | 2.4 GHz | Bluetooth (but only on Android) | Hall effect Joysticks and Triggers | Remappable L4/R4 Bumpers | 1000 Hz Polling Rate | Purple | $29.99 $25.99 at Amazon (Save $4)
Funky colours, Hall effect sticks, and an overall premium feel–what’s not to love? Perhaps the slim and trim form factor, not to mention the fact its Bluetooth functionality only officially supports Android devices. Oops.

GameSir Nova Lite 2.4g Wireless Controller | 2.4 GHz | Bluetooth | Hall effect Joysticks and Triggers | Pink | $24.99 at Amazon
Our favourite budget controller for good reason still. Sometimes, all you want is a no-frills gamepad to keep close at hand, and the GameSir Nova Lite fits that description to a tee. You can also pair it to more than one device via Bluetooth and the wireless 2.4 GHz connection at the same time. Neat!

Playing games is great. Playing videogames with your partner or bestie is even better. Alas, buying a second controller can be a little too dear for my liking. As a console sicko, I love the DualSense but hate the sizable chunk of change I’d have to throw down just to ensure my player two’s palms don’t go unfurnished.

Hazelight’s latest couch co-op nonsense Split Fiction just came out, and there was no way I nor my similarly loquacious player two was going to let this game about writing lie. Thankfully, I’ve set my sights on not one but two gamepad deals today–not only that, but they’re both Hall effect controllers. Without further ado, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C wireless controller is a very friendly $26, while the GameSir Nova Lite 2.4g wireless controller is even less, at only $25 at Amazon.

Our Jacob quite liked the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C wireless controller for its surprisingly premium feel, but ultimately, the GameSir Nova Lite controller remains our top pick for the best budget controller. Still, both controllers are wireless, and both boast Hall effect joysticks. That means that if you pick up either of these gamepads, you won’t be haunted by the dreaded spectre of stick drift. The same cannot be said for the DualSense, even at double the price and then some.

So, let’s actually give both gamepads a little time to shine solo. First up, the 8BitDo. On top of Hall effect joysticks and trigger buttons, this wireless gamepad also offers a 1000 Hz polling rate. That means it’s not only a surprisingly responsive bit of kit at a budget price, but it’s also likely to stay responsive over the course of its lifespan.

Next, GameSir’s Nova Lite. This is such a budget gamepad that it doesn’t even have a headphone jack—but that also means it's an exceptionally focussed package. A no-frills controller, the build quality may feel a bit lightweight, but the buttons are good ‘n’ clicky. I can personally attest that there’s no ‘mushy’ d-pad here!

Both controllers also come in a range of fun colours—yes, even the 8BitDo’s lilac colourway is part of the deal! Though I’d be remiss if I didn’t admit that a cut price does signal some drawbacks. To stick with the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C, this controller does have Bluetooth functionality—but only for Android devices officially. With some finagling, you can get it to connect to other devices over Bluetooth, but this can be a bit buggy. Otherwise, you’ll need to connect wirelessly using the included 2.4 GHz dongle. Besides that, the 8BitDo’s slim shape may not be the most comfortable and by all accounts, its d-pad definitely feels a touch mushy to press.

As for the GameSir Nova Lite, it feels a lot less premium than the 8BitDo. The Nova Lite also lacks an especially strong battery life, offering only about 10 hours on a full charge. That means, even though it’s a wireless controller, you’re going to be plugging it in perhaps more frequently than you’d like. Still, for less than 30 bucks each, I’d say it’s worth the plug and play–especially if you can get one of those sweet Split Fiction Friend Pass invites from a chum.

Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

