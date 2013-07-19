It's here! The first Halo game to make its way to the hallowed PC platform since Halo 2! Well, to the PCs-running-Windows-8 platform, that is. Halo: Spartan Assault is now available, exclusively to Windows 8 gamers, to purchase via the Windows store . Since Vista exclusivity worked so well with Halo 2, we can only imagine that sales of Windows 8 are now gonna go through the freakin' roof .

The top-down shooter bridges the story gap between the events of Halo 3 and Halo 4, and it runs on Windows 8 tablets as well, if you're into that kind of thing (though sorry, you'll still have to buy two separate versions if you want to play on both platforms). While we imagine it'd play a little awkwardly on touchscreens, our preview of the PC version revealed that the series' super-compelling gameplay is still there, even with the camera slung up high into sky.

Spartan Assault will set you back $7, and the Halo Waypoint blog points out that there's a soundtrack out, too.