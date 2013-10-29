GTX 780 and 770 get price drop in wake of AMD 290X release, 780 Ti gets release date

You could fry an egg on AMD's Radeon R9 290X chip and it gobbles up power like a volt-starved Pikachu, but its speedy performance has forced Nvidia's hand - find out why in our 290X review . AnandTech report that they're dropping the price of the GTX 780 by $150 to $500, and the price of the 770 by $70 to $330. The former just undercuts AMD's new flagship GPU, and the latter puts the 770 in a competitive range with the AMD 280X.

Nvidia's counter-punch, the GTX 780 Ti, will hit the streets on November 7 and will cost $700, 150 more than the 290X, but will it have 150 bucks worth of bonus power? Here's what our hardware expert Dave James reckons we can expect from Nvidia's next big hope.

The graphics card wars are set to intensify with the release of the next generation of consoles, and AMD still have their " Mantle " API, which they claim will mean performance boosts for console-PC ports. We'll believe that when we see it, though.