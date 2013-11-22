Google Doodle takes you on a Doctor Who adventure through time and pixels

You'd be forgiven for not having heard about Google, an internet search engine that never really took off. If you've not visited it before, here's the link . Alternatively you can Bing it, or Yahoo it, or Lycos it, or AltaVista it. I'd also suggest you Ask Jeeves, but the poor guy must be rushed off his feet serving new internet minutia to his billions of users. Here's a fun idea: imagine an alternate universe where Google was somehow the most popular search engine, and today celebrated the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who with an enjoyable game playable from its front page?

[Weird, synthy, whale-like warping noise]

I know what you're thinking: "But the TARDIS travels in time and space, not through alternate dimensions." Well, fictitious arguer, you're forgetting that one time when the Doctor did travel to another dimension because of reasons.

Now we're back in the reality where Google is top of the search dogs, head over to enjoy a rather pleasant little point-and-click avoid-'em-up in which you have to run around the map, pulling levers, avoiding Daleks, and collecting the letters of the word "Google".

In a nice touch, each death regenerates you into a different Doctor, all of which are amazingly recognisable from their look and accoutrements, despite being pixel renditions. You'll also get a few cameos from special enemies. It is genuinely better than any other Doctor Who game. Mostly because all other Doctor Who games were rubbish.

After the 'Whoodle' is taken off the main page, you'll be able to access it from the direct Doodle link .