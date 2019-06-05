Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card is just $210 right now

The 6GB version of the GeForce GTX 1060 floated around $200 during its last days, but its successor is starting to reach that price as well. Gigabyte's GTX 1660 OC graphics card is now just $210, $10 below the usual price—making it the cheapest GTX 1660 you can buy.

The model in question has a core clock of 1830MHz (slightly higher than the reference model's 1785MHz boost clock), 6GB of GDDR5 memory, Gigabyte's 'WindForce 2X' cooling system with two 90mm fans, and a protective backplate.

We said in our review that the GeForce GTX 1660 is only a modest improvement over the 1060. Now that this 1660 is close to $200, and it's still a bit more powerful than the RX 580 8GB (which is normally $180-200), it's a much better value. It can handle most AAA games at high to medium settings (at 1080p/60fps), and it won't break a sweat running lighter titles like Overwatch and Rocket League.

