Ghost Recon: Wildlands gets a new permadeath Ghost Mode later this month

Ghost Recon: Wildlands is getting a new PvE mode called Ghost Mode, and if you felt like the vanilla game didn't demand quiet, tactical play, this will hopefully make up for it. The PvE mode is basically a new difficulty for the campaign, and features permadeath, friendly fire, as well as a one-weapon limit on your loadout. This loadout can only be swapped out at ammo boxes littered throughout the world, or you can pick up the weapons of fallen enemies.

Meanwhile, reloading your weapon before the clip is depleted will see you lose those remaining bullets. Oh, and if you die, you lose everything and must restart the game. So yeah, you have to be tactical. And yet, there are still five difficulty levels within Ghost Mode, ranging Arcade through to Extreme and 'Tier 1'.

Meanwhile, the PvP Ghost War mode will get new maps, one of which boasts a snowy mountain setting. A new victory screen will let the victors show off their hard earned costumes, while an Observer Mode will accommodate folk keen to watch others scruff it out.

The full update notes are over here, but most of it is covered in the below trailer. It launches July 24 for Season Two pass holders, and July 31 for everyone else.