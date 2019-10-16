Get this AMD Ryzen 9 CPU with a free copy of The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, and Xbox Game Pass

With 3rd gen Ryzen CPUs being all the rage, Best Buy has a great bundle for an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor with some serious goodies. Pick up this sweet AMD Ryzen deal that includes a 3-month Xbox Game Pass membership and a copy of both Borderlands 3 and The Outer worlds for only $499.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core processor is a pretty beefy processor that would be perfect for your gaming PC build. The 3900X is unlocked for overclocking with Precision Boost Overdrive. We loved its 'fast and efficient architecture' in our review of the processor along with it being just a straight beast of a CPU. Its power vs price puts the 3900X among our best CPUs for gaming, which has recently been flooded with AMD's new chips.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X| $499.99 at Best Buy

This powerful 3rd gen Ryzen processor is beefy enough for any PC build comes included with an Xbox Game Pass (3-Month) and the

Borderlands 3/The Outer Worlds Bundle Standard Edition for Windows. View Deal

Now that you picked a fancy new CPU, surely you'll need other components to make the rig of your dreams. We'll be rounding up the best Black Friday deals around November to help you upgrade your rig for less, and will have other CPU deals if this one doesn't quite do it for you.