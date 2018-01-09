Get Dark Souls 3, Little Nightmares, Tekken 7 for cheap in Fanatical's Bandai Namco sale

It's January. Which means it's dark and it's wet (unless you're one of our southern hemisphere-residing readers—in which case I naturally resent you). It's also a great time to save money on videogames, and to this end Fanatical's Bandai Namco sale offers up to 75 percent off a number of top games from the Japanese publisher.

Let's start with Dark Souls. Dark Souls 3 —the third and supposed final entry of Hidetaka Miyazaki's twisted series—is subject to a 72 percent discount, coming in at £11.19/your regional equivalent; while its Deluxe Edition is selling for £23.99 with 60 percent off. Dark Souls 2's Scholar of the First Sin reworking also boasts a 75 percent reduction, selling for £7.19.

Away from Drangleic and Lothric, Tarsier Studios' wonderfully grim platformer Little Nightmares is £7.67 with 52 percent off, whereas Tekken 7 —the first of the enduring fighter series to grace PC—costs 17.99 (55 percent less its RRP). If you're into that, you may be interested in splashing out on its Deluxe Edition which nets you some extras for £32.99 all told.

Have a gander at the sale in full to source your own favourites, however Fanatical also spotlights God Eater 2: Rage Burst and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 via this blog post —which are selling for £11.99 and £7.99 respectively. The Bandai Namco sale runs now through January 11.