Get 9 games for $3.49 with Bundle Stars' Indie Legends 6 Bundle

Bundle Stars’ sixth Indie Legends Bundle launched today, with nine indie crackers crammed inside it. Together, they’re worth a not inconsiderable $140, but you’ll only need to throw $3.49 at them if you want to add them to your Steam library.

Inside the bundle you’ll find the likes of Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director’s Cut, the gloomy cyberpunk-fantasy RPG from Harebrained Schemes and the chaotic physics playground of Coffee Stain Studios’ Goat Simulator. Physics appears to be the word of the day, in fact, as I Am Bread and Cluterstruck have also been squeezed into the bundle.

All nine games come with individual Steam codes, and each is compatible with Windows, all but one (Unbox) work on Mac and six are Linux compatible.

Indie Legends 6 will be available for the next fortnight.

