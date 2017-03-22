GeForce GTX 1080 Ti gets overclocked to record 3GHz

Records are meant to be broken, and when there is a new product on the market like the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, it can happen rather frequently. Consider that only a week ago renowned overclocker Kingpin pushed a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card to 2.5GHz. That was impressive, albeit comparatively pedestrian to the 3GHz overclock he just achieved on the same card.

Using LN2 cooling alone was not enough to bump the GPU up an additional 500MHz. To reach 3GHz (3,024MHz, to be precise), Kingpin modified the card's printed circuit board (PCB) so that he could bypass the voltage locks, WCCFTech reports. He then was able to go the extra distance.

At 3GHz, the card's pixel fillrate jumped to 229.3 GPixel/s and its texture fillrate hit 583.7 GTexel/s.

This is another testament to the high-end PCB featured on the Founders Edition variant. Of course, you won't see these kind of overclocks on air cooled or even water cooled cards. On air you're more likely to reach somewhere in the neighborhood of 2GHz, as we discovered first-hand . Cooling with water might yield slightly higher clocks, though nowhere near 3GHz.

Kingpin's overclock was a straight play for the frequency record, versus his previous overclock in which he set a 3DMark Time Spy record. His 3,024MHz mark now stands at the top among Pascal cards, having edged in front of the previous record holder, a GeForce GTX 1060 card that reached 3,012MHz.