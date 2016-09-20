Gears of War 4 launch trailer showcases emotional alien annihilation

Gears of War 4 doesn't release for another two and a half weeks, but for some reason Microsoft has released the game's launch trailer already. That's it embedded below, and as you'll see, it's very much in keeping with previous Gears of War trailers. It features a solemn cover of Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' which gets increasingly dramatic as the proverbial crap hits the fan. The crap is aliens, of course, and they must be shot at all costs.

Tom went to a preview event for Gears of War 4 last week, and the PC version seems to be shaping up very nicely. It'll boast split screen co-op and ultrawide support, and as for the game itself, it looks like series fans will be pleased. Gears of War 4 launches on October 11.