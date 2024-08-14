GitHub, the go-to site for open source software, is currently down

Update: GitHub seems to be recovering from its outage. Original story below.

GitHub, a massive repository for open source software, is currently unavailable.

"All GitHub services are experiencing significant disruptions," reads the GitHub status page.

The outage started just after 4:00 pm Pacific time when GitHub noted "We are investigating reports of degraded availability for Actions, Pages and Pull Requests." Since then, the problem has escalated to the entire website, with the status page noting that GitHub suspects the issue is "a database infrastructure related change that we are working on rolling back."

At 4:45 pm PST, GitHub noted that it was rolling back the changes it believed caused the current issues and already "seeing improvements in service health."

It's a rare outage for GitHub, which is used by millions of developers to host the code for open source projects. Microsoft purchased GitHub for $7.5 billion in 2018, and it's only grown in prominence in the six years since.