Try this cute freebie about crafting magical scrolls to pay your student loans

Here's an adorable little game in the vein of the much-enjoyed Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator with the exception, of course, that it is free. And everyone loves free things. In Enscroll you're a fresh magic academy graduate with hefty loans to repay using your newfound skills—but no prospect of full-time employment.

To repay your dues you'll have to take up the grinding little job of freelance scroll-writer providing magic to the not-so-magically-gifted. Every day you get requests by delivery owl from various fantasy characters with the goal of helping them solve their problems in creative ways. Scribe the right ink into the right circles, in correct order, amplified in the right colors and using the right runic circles, and you'll end up with a fine little product and a bit of cash toward those loans.

It's a pleasant, cozy little experience that doesn't take long to complete but is a nice memory and crafting puzzle for those who enjoy such a thing and who like getting letters from fun fantasy characters asking them for things (and describing the results.)

It's all complicated by how you've, uh, had a little memory magic accident in your last term and though you understand the fundamentals your repertoire of magical forumulae is a bit lacking. You'll have to recall the results of various combinations as you go—via experimentation, of course—and note them down in your journal of magic. What's the worst that could happen?

Enscroll is published by Jungle Game Lab, the same exhibitor of new developers making free games that brought you Frosttrain in their first round of releases earlier this year. The curious can easily check out the entire first and second entirely free exhibitions from Jungle Game Lab.

You can find Enscroll on Steam for free.