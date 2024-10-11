This homebrew plugin that lets you install GOG and Epic games on your Steam Deck is getting a standalone Steam release

Junk Store, a plugin for the open source Steam Deck homebrew launcher Decky Loader that allows the installation of games from non-Steam storefronts like GOG and Epic, is headed to Steam as standalone software. Theoretically, we could soon be in a world where Steam's providing you with software allowing you to play games you've acquired from its competitors, and—for now, at least—Valve seems cool with it.

Announced yesterday on Reddit, Junk Store's Steam release is "seamlessly integrated with Steam" according to its store page, where its developer SDK Innovation says it allows you to "install and launch games directly in Game Mode without switching to Desktop or relying on external launchers." Sounds pretty good to me, especially if you've been diligently collecting free Epic games every week and don't want to tangle with homebrew software.

Unlike the Decky Loader plugin, Junk Store's jump to Steam will come with a price tag—a reasonable ask, considering the costs of developing standalone software. "This is a completely rebuilt product, using different technologies," SDK Innovation said on Reddit. "The code is not open source. We have had to reimplement everything that Decky provided and more. We need funding to hire developers to provide the features the community wants."

SDK Innovation acknowledges that, while Junk Store's Steam page has been approved, the software review it'll have to pass before being available for purchase is another matter. Compared to the software typically appearing on Steam like Wallpaper Engine, Junk Store is a more complicated conundrum. It wouldn't just allow for Valve hardware to install software from competing storefronts; it would be the first product on Steam that alters the functionality of Steam software itself.

"It should not be taken for granted that Junk Store might be the first plugin for Steam that could make it into the Steam store," SDK Innovation said. "Valve is under no obligation to allow this and we will make sure we do the best job possible with our available resources. This could set a precedent and we would prefer that to be a good one rather than a bad one."

It's possible Valve shoots down Junk Store during the approval process. Then again, it does have a long history of allowing people to play with its creations with projects like Black Mesa. Junk Store's standalone version doesn't have a release date or set price yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.