Helldivers 2's official Super Earth National Anthem has me so full of patriotic ardor, I feel like marching in the street

Super Earth just got a little more super: Sony has finally shared with us Helldivers 2's official Super Earth National Anthem, a stirring orchestral tour de force that will bring tears to the eyes and steel the resolve of all who fight to bring managed democracy to the stars.

Just take a moment and listen. (Undivided attention is required. Divisions in attentiveness will result in re-education.)

Helldivers 2 - Super Earth National Anthem Music Video | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

Sing along, fellow patriots! (It is mandatory.)

Freedom must reign over every last star

Through citizen's blood spilled in our righteous wars

Honor their deaths, do your part for the cause

Steadfast support of our regime is how humankind will reign supreme

No questions or doubts shall be allowed

Traitors will all be disavowed

Managed democracy is the true path

All who resist it shall suffer our wrath

White, yellow, blue flying on all the worlds

Justice and hope are forever unfurled

Our way of life, galaxy wide

Paved with the skulls of those who've died

Unslakable tide of Super Earth pride

A torrent that can't be satisfied

We sacrifice for paradise

Anything less will not suffice

Citizens rise! Liberty rise! Super Earth rise up to the skies!

Stay free!

Glorious, is it not? Ah, it fills my heart with patriotic fervor! And I know I'm not alone. Millions are looking and listening, full of hope, as the day of freedom dawns! The call to arms is sounded! For the fight, we all stand prepared! Raise the flag, as the ranks stand tightly closed!

I might need to take a moment here. Could be getting a little carried away. All this freedom will do that to you, y'know?

(Those inspiring lyrics, by the way, were written by Helldivers 2 lead writer Russ Nickel.)

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

The Super Earth National Anthem is part of the full Helldivers 2 soundtrack, which is available now from Apple and Amazon, and streamable on various subscription services. Other memorable musical moments on the soundtrack include:

🌟 Ode to Liberty

🌟 The Super Destroyer

🌟 A Cup of Liber-tea

🌟 The Right Side of History

🌟 March of the Helldivers

And more!

This musical masterpiece isn't the only recent good news out of Super Earth: A recent Helldivers 2 balance patch went down smooth with the community and brought players back in numbers not seen since early summer. Sweet Liberty, indeed.