Helldivers 2's official Super Earth National Anthem has me so full of patriotic ardor, I feel like marching in the street
Citizens rise! Liberty rise! Super Earth rise!
Super Earth just got a little more super: Sony has finally shared with us Helldivers 2's official Super Earth National Anthem, a stirring orchestral tour de force that will bring tears to the eyes and steel the resolve of all who fight to bring managed democracy to the stars.
Just take a moment and listen. (Undivided attention is required. Divisions in attentiveness will result in re-education.)
Sing along, fellow patriots! (It is mandatory.)
Freedom must reign over every last star
Through citizen's blood spilled in our righteous wars
Honor their deaths, do your part for the cause
Steadfast support of our regime is how humankind will reign supreme
No questions or doubts shall be allowed
Traitors will all be disavowed
Managed democracy is the true path
All who resist it shall suffer our wrath
White, yellow, blue flying on all the worlds
Justice and hope are forever unfurled
Our way of life, galaxy wide
Paved with the skulls of those who've died
Unslakable tide of Super Earth pride
A torrent that can't be satisfied
We sacrifice for paradise
Anything less will not suffice
Citizens rise! Liberty rise! Super Earth rise up to the skies!
Stay free!
Glorious, is it not? Ah, it fills my heart with patriotic fervor! And I know I'm not alone. Millions are looking and listening, full of hope, as the day of freedom dawns! The call to arms is sounded! For the fight, we all stand prepared! Raise the flag, as the ranks stand tightly closed!
I might need to take a moment here. Could be getting a little carried away. All this freedom will do that to you, y'know?
(Those inspiring lyrics, by the way, were written by Helldivers 2 lead writer Russ Nickel.)
The Super Earth National Anthem is part of the full Helldivers 2 soundtrack, which is available now from Apple and Amazon, and streamable on various subscription services. Other memorable musical moments on the soundtrack include:
🌟 Ode to Liberty
🌟 The Super Destroyer
🌟 A Cup of Liber-tea
🌟 The Right Side of History
🌟 March of the Helldivers
And more!
This musical masterpiece isn't the only recent good news out of Super Earth: A recent Helldivers 2 balance patch went down smooth with the community and brought players back in numbers not seen since early summer. Sweet Liberty, indeed.
