Helldivers 2 dev says patrol spawn rates are busted and that Arrowhead's walking its changes back, but 'we want to give it proper testing' to 'see that it works this time'

Helldivers 2's patrol rates have been a little wonky for a while. After a patch angled at making patrol spawns equitable for solo players (in other words, harder), it was revealed that said update actually just made solo diver's lives just as much of a living hell as a squad of four. Which didn't seem like the intended effect.

Well, Arrowhead games has taken note and is trying to do something about it, as per a recent announcement by community manager Twinbeard on the game's official Discord.

"As many of you have noticed, something has been off with patrols and spawn rate for some time now. This primarily leads to more enemies rearing their ugly heads than they're supposed to, indirectly to players feeling overrun, kiting, and subsequently less fun gameplay. This has been the case for all players, but predominantly for smaller teams and solo playing."

However, Twinbeard writes, the developer team has been distracted—mainly from the recent PSN controversies. As I noted yesterday, it does rightly seem like the development team's burning the candle at both ends.

"We've been aware," Twinbeard adds, "but frankly, the past couple of weeks have been so hectic that we haven't been able to give this the TLC that it required. We now have, and we've concluded that it's not working as intended and we're changing it … overall we're reverting back to how patrols and spawn rate worked before the patch that changed them a few weeks ago. We believe that this is more or less how you currently want them to be."

However, it might take a while, since Arrowhead wants to make sure it gets the spawn rate changes right—in hopes of avoiding another fiasco. This comes from a growing community sentiment that the blistering pace of Helldivers 2's patch cadence is putting quantity over quality, if a recent community poll is to be believed.

"We also know you want us to do things and changes properly instead of rushing them, and we do as well. Therefore, implementing this will take some time. We want to give it proper testing and review it ... ah heck, simply see that it works this time."

(Image credit: Helldivers 2 Discord)

I don't know if I'd say Arrowhead Games has been reckless, but I have observed—through my persistent coverage of this unexpected games industry goliath—that Arrowhead has always struggled with trimming down its "known issues" list. Here's hoping that changes in development attitudes also include a slower, and steadier, attitude when it comes to tweaking the code of Helldivers 2 in the future.