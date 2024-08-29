6 years after making one of our senior editors so mad he beat up a defenseless armadillo, Green Hell is ending development 'with teary eyes' and one last update

After a five year run on Steam—six, if you count the year it spent in early access before its 1.0 launch—the hit survival game Green Hell is calling it quits with its next update.

You may recall Green Hell as the game that made Chris Livingston so mad he beat the shit out of a helpless armadillo, but that's not the only thing it's notable for. It's maintained a relatively small but steady player base since its debut, and has amassed a "very positive" rating across more than 52,000 user reviews on Steam. Developer Creepy Jar has put out more than 100 game updates and 20 content updates over that time, "which hugely expanded the game's mechanics and story," the studio said.

"And now—with teary eyes—we've decided to publish one more—the final update to the game and make the Green Hell experience complete."

That update is set to roll out on September 3, and will add a series of new decoration options to Green Hell: Craft stuff, paint stuff, hang stuff, store stuff, display stuff, and otherwise make your home your own.

"The entire team had so much fun while creating this update," Creepy Jar said. "We were constantly giving each other new ideas about what could also be added to it, that in its final form there's so much new stuff to play with!"

Despite the end of content updates, Creepy Jar said Green Hell will continue to be supported, but the studio's focus is now on its next project, a sci-fi open-world exploration game called StarRupture, which is "hugely influenced by the stuff we’ve learned during the creation of Green Hell."

A release date for StarRupture hasn't been set but it's up for wishlisting now on Steam.