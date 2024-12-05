Tempest Rising is a modern take on Command & Conquer you probably know you want

Classic-style RTS Tempest Rising has debuted a new trailer at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted today, where the peacekeepers of the Global Defense Forces take on their enemies of the Tempest Dynasty in the kind of base-building RTS that ruled the '90s and early 2000s. Though it has CGI characters rather than full motion video, it's still got that dark-but-upbeat vibe you associate with the best RTS of that era. The trailer comes complete with a new release window: April 2025.

The trailer is packed full of the "swarms of units and scads of buildings" type of combat that you'd want to see if you have any fondness for that era of the RTS. Lines of walls topped with turrets defend against pushes by dozens of tanks, while yet more gatling and laser and artillery turrets pour continuous fire into attackers. There are also shots of some pretty slick-looking CGI combat cutscenes, with soldiers executing maneuvers and swarming baddies pouring across battlefields as explosives rain down.

Additionally the trailer shows off a first real look at the mysterious Veti, perhaps Tempest Rising's promised third faction, who are teased as the "ancient evil" creators or controllers of the mysterious tempest vines growing across earth. The Veti are shown as humanoids with golden horns and skin like cracked, hardening magma complete with glowing interior. They also, clearly, have tanks and hovering flying craft as well. Kind of an "ancient gods return and it turns out they have sci-fi stuff" vibe going on which I am extremely here for in the cornball context of '90s RTS.

PC Gamer's Fraser brown called Tempest Rising a "dream RTS for Command & Conquer vets" when he got his hands on the open test earlier this year. "I have an intense craving for firefights over fields of weird sci-fi resources, explosive base rushes and shouty units. It is, I am happy to report, a very good time," he said.

