Dawn of War 1 and 2 have been re-released as anniversary editions including all the DLC

Relic Entertainment's 2004 and 2009 real-time strategy magnum opuses, Dawn of War and Dawn of War 2, have been re-released as anniversary editions for their 15th and 20th years of real-time-strategerizing. The new anniversary editions, available on Steam, include all the DLC and extras released for the two games over the years. That's especially nice for Dawn of War 2, which had a metric ton of DLC and skins and codes and wargear and exclusive bonuses by the end of its life cycle.

Both games are also on sale, at 80% off—or $7 and $10 respectively.

So far the two games have released on Steam in this new edition—no word on whether or not people who own them via other platforms like GOG will get an upgrade. Also I really doubt that Sega is going to honor an upgrade on my 20-year-old copy of Dawn of War—that one came on three CDs. I still have them.

"The fan-favourite and legendary release of Dawn of War and Dawn of War 2, originally developed by Relic Entertainment in 2004 and 2009 respectively, have just turned 20 and 15 years years old! To celebrate, we’ve put together two Anniversary Editions, collecting the original game with all its DLC and expansions, as well as a host of fun extras for fans. To celebrate 20 and 15 years of these seminal titles, the Anniversary Editions will be a free upgrade for all existing owners of Dawn of War 1, and Dawn of War 2," said a Steam post announcing the changes.

Anyway, if someone from Sega wants to send me a code so that I can upgrade my CD copies that'd be great. It says "all existing owners" right there in the announcement, right?

You can find Dawn of War and Dawn of War 2 anniversary editions on Steam.