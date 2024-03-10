The company behind the Alien and Dishonored tabletop RPGs is planning a new RPG based on Terry Pratchett's Discworld

Modiphius has cemented itself as the go-to developer for tabletop adaptations of existing properties, with board games based on Skyrim and Homeworld as well as pen-and-paper RPGs based on Tales from the Loop, Fallout, Alien, Blade Runner, and Dishonored, among others. Next on the slate: Terry Pratchett's Discworld stories.

"Initially, we will be looking to publish a tabletop roleplaying game set around the city of Ankh-Morpork and the wider Disc," Modiphius announced, "with a Kickstarter for the tabletop roleplaying game planned for late 2024!"

This will be the second official RPG based on Pratchett's fantasy setting, following a version first published in 1998 by Steve Jackson Games that was powered by the rules of GURPS (Generic Universal Role-Play System). As an encyclopedia of Discworld info and a collection of Paul Kidby's art it was a lovely book, but the mathsy ruleset didn't seem to lend itself to the comedy stylings of the Discworld. My copy went straight to the bookshelf after reading, never to be played. Whatever rules Modiphius ends up using for its RPG, I certainly hope they're lighter and looser.

Modiphius is interested in hearing what Discworld-enjoyers have to say about the idea of an RPG based on the beloved series, and has a survey you can fill out to make your voice heard. I'm looking forward to having another Discworld RPG on my shelf, hopefully one that I can convince people to play this time. Even if it does gather dust, more Discworld books means more things for the Pratchat podcast to cover when they run out of novels, and I'm all in favor of that.