The company behind the Alien and Dishonored tabletop RPGs is planning a new RPG based on Terry Pratchett's Discworld
"Can I be an elf?" "Ha ha, no."
Modiphius has cemented itself as the go-to developer for tabletop adaptations of existing properties, with board games based on Skyrim and Homeworld as well as pen-and-paper RPGs based on Tales from the Loop, Fallout, Alien, Blade Runner, and Dishonored, among others. Next on the slate: Terry Pratchett's Discworld stories.
"Initially, we will be looking to publish a tabletop roleplaying game set around the city of Ankh-Morpork and the wider Disc," Modiphius announced, "with a Kickstarter for the tabletop roleplaying game planned for late 2024!"
This will be the second official RPG based on Pratchett's fantasy setting, following a version first published in 1998 by Steve Jackson Games that was powered by the rules of GURPS (Generic Universal Role-Play System). As an encyclopedia of Discworld info and a collection of Paul Kidby's art it was a lovely book, but the mathsy ruleset didn't seem to lend itself to the comedy stylings of the Discworld. My copy went straight to the bookshelf after reading, never to be played. Whatever rules Modiphius ends up using for its RPG, I certainly hope they're lighter and looser.
Modiphius is interested in hearing what Discworld-enjoyers have to say about the idea of an RPG based on the beloved series, and has a survey you can fill out to make your voice heard. I'm looking forward to having another Discworld RPG on my shelf, hopefully one that I can convince people to play this time. Even if it does gather dust, more Discworld books means more things for the Pratchat podcast to cover when they run out of novels, and I'm all in favor of that.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
