Disco Elysium's narrator is going to stream Disco Elysium to raise funds for Palestine

As the narrator for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Lenval Brown recorded 350,000 words of dialogue. His warm, crackling tone is one you'll associate with Disco Elysium forever after playing it, though he's also popped up elsewhere—like in retro shooter Ultrakill, city builder Republic of Pirates, and as the host of our own documentary series, Tales from the Hard Drive.

Next he'll be playing the RPG he's most famous for as a charity fundraiser, "where he will play the game and talk about his experience as a voice actor for Disco Elysium." It'll be part of Workshops 4 Gaza, a series of benefits where writers, artists, and teachers offer online courses in return for donations to Palestinians in Gaza.

To register for Voice of the Narrator: A Disco Elysium livestream, you'll need to donate to a gofundme to help Dr. Alaa Abu Musa and his family evacuate the Gaza Strip. (Suggested donations are $US60.) Then fill out the registration form linked at the Workshops 4 Gaza event page. The livestream will take place on October 19, from 3–5pm EST.