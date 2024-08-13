A massive free update and a 50% discount sends Cult of the Lamb rocketing up the Steam charts

The world's suddenly got a lot more cult leaders in contention. Thanks to the release of its packed Unholy Alliance update and an accompanying half-off discount, Cult of the Lamb has launched into the upper echelons of Steam's top sellers charts, ranked 4th in the US at time of writing and 6th worldwide.

Cult of the Lamb's second major update for 2024, Unholy Alliance brings a cuddly occult comrade for the action roguelike's titular Lamb. A second player can take on the role of the Goat and join in for full co-op in local play or with Steam's Remote Play Together.

If you prefer a bit more horn on your hero, you can play as the Goat in singleplayer too, using a new cosmetic fleece. If you prefer another fleece's stats, a new fleece transmog system means you can swap a fleece's appearance without losing its bonuses. Fashion is, after all, the true endgame for any cult leader.

Alongside co-op, Unholy Alliance brings a pile of new traits you might find on potential followers. Your cult may find a Poet in its ranks, or a Hardened Criminal, or even a Murderously Jealous Spouse. Exciting! There are also new relics and tarots to unlock, and new buildings let you challenge cult members to games of dice and corral your follower's offspring in nurseries.

There's also a new paid DLC that released in tandem with the free update: The Pilgrim Pack adds an interactive digital comic, providing access to new quests, followers, outfits, and cult decorations for $7. One of the followers is a little camel guy and he looks delightful.

If all those additions weren't enticing enough, Devolver's put Cult of the Lamb on sale at 50% off, dropping its price to $12.49—the lowest sale price it's had since release. Players certainly seem like they're enjoying Cult of the Lamb's newest batch of Kool-Aid. According to SteamDB, the concurrent player count for Cult of the Lamb is the highest it's been in over six months.