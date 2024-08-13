A massive free update and a 50% discount sends Cult of the Lamb rocketing up the Steam charts
There's a goat now!
The world's suddenly got a lot more cult leaders in contention. Thanks to the release of its packed Unholy Alliance update and an accompanying half-off discount, Cult of the Lamb has launched into the upper echelons of Steam's top sellers charts, ranked 4th in the US at time of writing and 6th worldwide.
Cult of the Lamb's second major update for 2024, Unholy Alliance brings a cuddly occult comrade for the action roguelike's titular Lamb. A second player can take on the role of the Goat and join in for full co-op in local play or with Steam's Remote Play Together.
If you prefer a bit more horn on your hero, you can play as the Goat in singleplayer too, using a new cosmetic fleece. If you prefer another fleece's stats, a new fleece transmog system means you can swap a fleece's appearance without losing its bonuses. Fashion is, after all, the true endgame for any cult leader.
Alongside co-op, Unholy Alliance brings a pile of new traits you might find on potential followers. Your cult may find a Poet in its ranks, or a Hardened Criminal, or even a Murderously Jealous Spouse. Exciting! There are also new relics and tarots to unlock, and new buildings let you challenge cult members to games of dice and corral your follower's offspring in nurseries.
There's also a new paid DLC that released in tandem with the free update: The Pilgrim Pack adds an interactive digital comic, providing access to new quests, followers, outfits, and cult decorations for $7. One of the followers is a little camel guy and he looks delightful.
If all those additions weren't enticing enough, Devolver's put Cult of the Lamb on sale at 50% off, dropping its price to $12.49—the lowest sale price it's had since release. Players certainly seem like they're enjoying Cult of the Lamb's newest batch of Kool-Aid. According to SteamDB, the concurrent player count for Cult of the Lamb is the highest it's been in over six months.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lincoln spent his formative years in World of Warcraft, and hopes to someday recover from the experience. Having earned a Creative Writing degree by convincing professors to accept his papers about Dwarf Fortress, he leverages that expertise in his most important work: judging a videogame’s lore purely by its proper nouns. Lincoln's previously written for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, and spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as News Writer in 2024. He's a sicko for games that act as storytelling toolkits, whether we’re shaping those stories for ourselves or sharing them with others, and will take any opportunity to gush about Monster Hunter.