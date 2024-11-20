Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, November 20

We've got some quick Wordle tips on this page if you'd like to refresh your daily puzzle solving approach, as well as a clue for today's game and the answer to the November 20 (1250) challenge if you need it. Maybe you do. Maybe you don't. Whatever happens, you're going to win.

I had a good selection of yellow letters to try and arrange into some sort of order, I just couldn't seem to do anything with them. They just wouldn't turn green. Some of that's my fault. OK, all of that's my fault, really. Now I can see the answer, I'm not sure why I struggled so much. Don't put yourself through something similar—take a look at today's clue if you need it.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, November 20

A person happily working in their highly specialized area of expertise, or an offbeat hobby or interest with a dedicated audience might be called this.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's get this Wordle won. The answer to the November 20 (1250) Wordle is NICHE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

November 19: GOING

GOING November 18: FRAIL

FRAIL November 17: TALLY

TALLY November 16: VISOR

VISOR November 15: TACKY

TACKY November 14: UVULA

UVULA November 13: PRIMP

PRIMP November 12: FLOWN

FLOWN November 11: STOIC

STOIC November 10: INNER

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.