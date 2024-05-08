Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, May 8

If you're looking for the answer to today's Wordle you'll find it below, ready to turn a tough game into a quick win. And if you're looking for general tips or even a fresh hint for the May 8 (1054) puzzle, you'll find those here too. However you want to win Wednesday's Wordle, we can get you there.

Today's puzzle was a tricky one for me. One particular letter helpfully turned up early, only to then refuse to turn green until the very last row—and even then, only because I'd run out of alternative places to put it. Here's hoping I solve tomorrow's Wordle a little further up the board.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, May 8

Today's answer is used to describe deep religious devotion. A person who prayed regularly to their god and showed them and their religion the utmost respect would be considered a _____ individual. Three of today's five letters are vowels.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here, for you. The answer to the May 8 (1054) Wordle is PIOUS.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 7: MUSTY

MUSTY May 6: SHAVE

SHAVE May 5: DECAL

DECAL May 4: VALUE

VALUE May 3: EBONY

EBONY May 2: SLICE

SLICE May 1: DIARY

DIARY April 30: PROWL

PROWL April 29: CRAFT

CRAFT April 28: PRUNE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.