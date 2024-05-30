Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, May 30

Whether you just need a few Wordle tips to get your brain all fired up or would very much like today's answer spelt out as plainly as possible, all the help you need is on this page. We've even got a brand new clue for the May 30 (1076) game too, designed to give you a nudge towards your latest win.

My opening line wiped out most of my favourite letters in one fell swoop, forcing me to dig a little deeper and go with some more unusual choices instead. Two lines later, I'd won. That was a great confidence-boosting Wordle in the end, something new and unexpected turning out just fine.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, May 30

Anything sticky in a sort of glutinous, gluey, kind of way could be described using this word. Today's answer often refers to small, chewy, brightly coloured sweets.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Congrats, you're about to win. The answer to the May 30 (1076) Wordle is GUMMY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

May 29: PAPAL

PAPAL May 28: MINUS

MINUS May 27: SKIER

SKIER May 26: BEVEL

BEVEL May 25: TITAN

TITAN May 24: GLIDE

GLIDE May 23: SWISH

SWISH May 22: EXALT

EXALT May 21: DINGO

DINGO May 20: NICER

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.