Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 9

Need some Wordle help? Give every guess you ever make a boost with our easily-absorbed list of tips, teaching you how to improve your daily game. Need something to help you out right now? You've got it. Keep on scrolling and you'll find a clue for the March 9 (994) puzzle, as well as today's Wordle answer.

In some ways, today's puzzle was a pretty simple game: I kept finding the letters I needed, and it didn't take too long for them to fall into place. In hindsight though it's almost funny how many times I nearly typed in today's answer—looking back at my guesses it's almost as if I was deliberately dodging it, just for fun.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, March 9

Good vibes only today. A proud supporter of a sports team would do this from the stands, and so would a happy crowd at a great concert. On a smaller scale, you'd want to _____ up someone if they were feeling down.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Have a great weekend. The answer to the March 9 (994) Wordle is CHEER.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 8: EARLY

EARLY March 7: CLONE

CLONE March 6: TEARY

TEARY March 5: HUNCH

HUNCH March 4: FLAME

FLAME March 3: STATE

STATE March 2: URBAN

URBAN March 1: FORTY

FORTY February 29: IMAGE

IMAGE February 28: DEVIL

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.