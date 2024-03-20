Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 20

There's a hint for today's Wordle waiting below if you need a little guidance, ready to give your guesses a nudge in the right direction without spoiling all the fun. Need something more direct? Then you can have it. The answer to the March 20 (1005) Wordle is ready and waiting for you on this very page.

Who knew so many words began with those three letters, or that unearthing the last two could take so long? As much as I would have enjoyed clearing this game up in just a few rows, I did have fun playing cat and mouse with today's Wordle answer, chasing it around the alphabet until there was just one word left.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, March 20

Today's word is an informal one, a casual way of describing a particular group's weird jargon or specialised terms. A new engineer might take a while to learn their job's technical _____, for example.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's the word you've been looking for. The answer to the March 20 (1005) Wordle is LINGO.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 19 : ABIDE

: ABIDE March 18 : SPELT

: SPELT March 17 : SNORT

: SNORT March 16: TOXIN

TOXIN March 15 : ERUPT

: ERUPT March 14 : SINCE

: SINCE March 13 : LOCAL

: LOCAL March 12 : HEAVE

: HEAVE March 11 : PESKY

: PESKY March 10: GRASP

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.