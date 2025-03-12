Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 12

Today's Wordle: Help with the daily puzzle.

Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Get your Wednesday Wordle sorted with our help. Use our clue for today's Wordle as the perfect springboard for your puzzle solving, or take a look at it if you're almost there but can't quite turn those green and yellow letters into a win. And don't forget that the March 12 (1362) answer is right here and ready to go if you need it.

In many ways, this was a pleasant stroll from the opening guess to today's answer. Every new line provided a fresh hint, every row just that little bit more complete than the one before it. The irritating thing is I could've arrived at the right word at least an entire guess earlier, if only I'd have shuffled my letters around like that, instead of like this.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, March 12

This is an oval-shaped sweet tropical fruit with a yellow/red skin. It can be enjoyed raw, or turned into delicious pickles and chutneys.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today? 

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day 

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.
  • A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand? The answer to the March 12 (1362) Wordle is MANGO.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers 

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

  • March 11: TRACK
  • March 10: SPITE
  • March 9: GREED
  • March 8: NAVEL
  • March 7: TROOP
  • March 6: ALERT
  • March 5: SCRUM
  • March 4: CHECK
  • March 3: SPEAR
  • March 2: DEITY

Learn more about Wordle 

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Kerry Brunskill
Kerry Brunskill
Contributing Writer

When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She's now PC Gamer's word game expert, taking on the daily Wordle puzzle to give readers a hint each and every day. Her Wordle streak is truly mighty.

Somehow Kerry managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games, telling today's PC gamers about some of the most fascinating and influential games of the '80s and '90s.

