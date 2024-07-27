Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, July 27

Quickly un-stick a tricky Wordle with our help, or take a look at our hint for today's game if you'd like everything to go smoothly from the start. And don't worry if you find yourself struggling and with not enough free rows left to sort it out—that's why we have the answer to the July 27 (1134) game ready to go.

My second guess brought it all into focus for me today. As soon as I saw those green letters flip over just one word came to mind, and just this once it was the right one. I am incredible. Unstoppable. I am probably going to feel very silly when tomorrow's Wordle makes me look like a fool.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, July 27

Sweet, sticky, fruity fluids can be called this. The liquid found in a cooking pan when frying steaks and similar shares this name too.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Enjoy another win. The answer to the July 27 (1134) Wordle is JUICE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 26: AWASH

AWASH July 25: PORCH

PORCH July 24: FORTE

FORTE July 23: PRONG

PRONG July 22: CADET

CADET July 21: SPECK

SPECK July 20: SHAFT

SHAFT July 19: REFER

REFER July 18: NERDY

NERDY July 17: QUITE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.