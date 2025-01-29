Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, January 29

Guarantee yourself the fastest Wordle win of the week with our help. It couldn't be easier—just click your way straight to today's answer and you're all done. If that all sounds a bit much from the off you might want to take a look at our handy hint for the January 29 (1320) puzzle, designed to give you a push without spoiling the fun.

My opening word reluctantly offered up a single yellow letter, and that was that. Fine, I thought. I'll seize that letter and use it to go for something wild and unusual. Four green letters appeared in an instant, and immediately after that I had today's answer. The main reason today's Wordle took so long is because I spent a lot of time staring at my screen, unable to believe how I'd so thoroughly turned my game around.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, January 29

You'll need to name an animal body part to win today. Specifically the bit on a cow, sheep, or goat that produces milk.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

You've got to win now. The answer to the January 29 (1320) Wordle is UDDER.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 28: FEVER

FEVER January 27: SHUNT

SHUNT January 26: SUNNY

SUNNY January 25: CRISP

CRISP January 24: CREPE

CREPE January 23: UPPER

UPPER January 22: REACH

REACH January 21: ICING

ICING January 20: SQUID

SQUID January 19: ROWER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.